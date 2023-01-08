Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for EverQuote, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) – William Blair raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for EverQuote in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.78) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.28 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 5.84%.

EverQuote Stock Up 5.7 %

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EverQuote from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on EverQuote from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The company has a market cap of $497.68 million, a P/E ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EverQuote during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 588.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 54.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 19,398 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $284,956.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 298,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,389,607.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 19,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $284,956.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 298,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,389,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 37,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $412,186.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 122,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,061.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,024 shares of company stock valued at $819,432. Insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.