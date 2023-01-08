Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Forward Air in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Forward Air’s current full-year earnings is $7.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Forward Air’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FWRD. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.40.

Forward Air stock opened at $105.09 on Friday. Forward Air has a one year low of $84.04 and a one year high of $117.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.98.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $510.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.68%.

In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total transaction of $233,374.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total value of $233,374.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $302,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,891. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $753,135 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 73.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Forward Air by 1.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 88.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

