Brokers Set Expectations for Schlumberger Limited’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Schlumberger’s current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Schlumberger Trading Up 3.5 %

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SLB. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

NYSE SLB opened at $54.50 on Friday. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.05 and a 200-day moving average of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.79.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,152,064.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,067,772.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,152,064.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,551 shares in the company, valued at $10,067,772.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth $28,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

