Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for United Microelectronics Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Microelectronics in a research report issued on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for United Microelectronics’ current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for United Microelectronics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 31.00%.

UMC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of UMC opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.65. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.22. United Microelectronics has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $11.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

