Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Reduced by Analyst

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Vericel in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.19). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vericel’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VCEL. Stephens started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.23 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.47. Vericel has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $43.97.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vericel

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vericel by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,631,000 after buying an additional 458,219 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,794,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Vericel by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 492,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after buying an additional 251,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vericel by 1,737.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 221,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 209,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Vericel by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 820,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after buying an additional 166,533 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

