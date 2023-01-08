Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Issued By Oppenheimer

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Wendy’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wendy’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

WEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim set a $24.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

WEN stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $24.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 13.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 5.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 5.7% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

