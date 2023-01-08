Yum! Brands, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Yum! Brands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Yum! Brands’ current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.60.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $130.29 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $137.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.47 and its 200 day moving average is $118.75. The company has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 396.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 668.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 55.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

