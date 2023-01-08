CoStar Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CoStar Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CoStar Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CoStar Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $77.12 on Friday. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 89.67 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.16. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $556.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.97 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 232.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 88.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

