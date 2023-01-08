Brokers Issue Forecasts for MediWound Ltd.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for MediWound in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.70). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MediWound’s current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MediWound’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million.

MediWound Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MDWD. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of MediWound in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediWound in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of MediWound from $6.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.94. MediWound has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDWD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MediWound by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 562,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MediWound by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

