FY2022 EPS Estimates for ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) – Northland Capmk cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ADTRAN in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 5th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for ADTRAN’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for ADTRAN’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

ADTN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Loop Capital raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ADTRAN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

ADTRAN Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $19.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 1.34. ADTRAN has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.72.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $340.71 million for the quarter. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 5.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,328 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,790,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,539,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,596,000 after acquiring an additional 672,282 shares during the period. Finally, Shellback Capital LP lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 932,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after acquiring an additional 469,042 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is -56.25%.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

