Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) – Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.88 million.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $16.88 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47.

Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.38%.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $266,822.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,443 shares in the company, valued at $5,306,402.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

See Also

