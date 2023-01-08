Zacks Research Weighs in on Arrow Electronics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ARW)

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arrow Electronics in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Research analyst D. Sinha expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $22.36 for the year. The consensus estimate for Arrow Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $22.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.57 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.36 by $0.09. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $110.08 on Friday. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $136.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at $1,304,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,129,000 after buying an additional 25,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $672,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

