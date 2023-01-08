FY2022 EPS Estimates for Akzo Nobel Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2023

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOYGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Akzo Nobel’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Akzo Nobel’s FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

AKZOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €58.00 ($61.70) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €76.00 ($80.85) to €80.00 ($85.11) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €100.00 ($106.38) to €84.00 ($89.36) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel to €73.00 ($77.66) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Akzo Nobel Stock Performance

Akzo Nobel stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average is $21.80. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter.

Akzo Nobel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a $0.1029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.55%. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.69%.

About Akzo Nobel

(Get Rating)

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

