FY2022 EPS Estimates for Akzo Nobel Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Akzo Nobel’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Akzo Nobel’s FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

AKZOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €58.00 ($61.70) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €76.00 ($80.85) to €80.00 ($85.11) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €100.00 ($106.38) to €84.00 ($89.36) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel to €73.00 ($77.66) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Akzo Nobel stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average is $21.80. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a $0.1029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.55%. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.69%.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

