NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target Cut to C$11.00

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.75 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.47% from the company’s current price.

NWH.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.75 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.63.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:NWH.UN opened at C$9.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.06. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$9.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.42.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

