NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They currently have a C$1.40 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.92% from the company’s previous close.

NioCorp Developments Trading Up 2.0 %

TSE NB opened at C$1.03 on Friday. NioCorp Developments has a one year low of C$0.76 and a one year high of C$1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$287.83 million and a PE ratio of -23.95.

Get NioCorp Developments alerts:

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.