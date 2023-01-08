Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pentair from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pentair from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Stock Up 1.4 %

PNR stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pentair has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $71.40.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $184,522.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 10.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Pentair by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Pentair by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Pentair by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Pentair by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.