TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
A number of other research firms have also commented on TDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $735.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $693.67.
TransDigm Group Trading Up 2.0 %
NYSE TDG opened at $649.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $614.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $591.57. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $684.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39.
Insider Activity
In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,355. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in TransDigm Group by 112.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
