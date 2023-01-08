StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LGL opened at $4.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.63. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $15.15.

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The LGL Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

