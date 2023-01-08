Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $8.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 51.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SGMO. StockNews.com downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $6.91. The company has a market cap of $542.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.18% and a negative net margin of 158.67%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.01 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

