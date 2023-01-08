Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) PT Raised to C$43.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIFGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Saputo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SAPIF opened at $24.86 on Friday. Saputo has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

