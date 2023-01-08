BMO Capital Markets Trims NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Target Price to C$11.00

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.75 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

NWHUF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.55.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

