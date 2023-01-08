ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECNCF opened at $2.03 on Friday. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $5.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

