Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Northland Securities

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, January 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $39.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.67. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $15.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.
