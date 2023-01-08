BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BHP. UBS Group cut BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.51) to GBX 2,250 ($27.11) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.07) to GBX 2,450 ($29.52) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,924.11.
Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $66.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.04.
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
