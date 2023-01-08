BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BHP. UBS Group cut BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.51) to GBX 2,250 ($27.11) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.07) to GBX 2,450 ($29.52) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,924.11.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $66.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BHP Group

BHP Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 994.7% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

