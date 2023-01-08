StockNews.com Downgrades Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) to Hold

Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Friedman Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FRD stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Friedman Industries has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.41 million, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $161.80 million for the quarter.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

