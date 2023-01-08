NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) PT Raised to GBX 7,100 at Societe Generale

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Societe Generale from GBX 5,800 ($69.88) to GBX 7,100 ($85.54) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NXGPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,700 ($68.67) to GBX 6,100 ($73.49) in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NEXT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,100 ($97.59) to GBX 7,000 ($84.34) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6,505.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS NXGPF opened at $67.83 on Friday. NEXT has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $68.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.70.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

