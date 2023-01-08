JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Price Target to GBX 6,000

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,600 ($67.47) to GBX 6,000 ($72.29) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on NEXT from GBX 8,100 ($97.59) to GBX 7,000 ($84.34) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered NEXT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on NEXT in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NEXT from GBX 5,700 ($68.67) to GBX 6,100 ($73.49) in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NEXT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6,505.43.

NXGPF opened at $67.83 on Friday. NEXT has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $68.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.90 and a 200-day moving average of $69.70.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

