Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

BIG has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Big Lots in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Big Lots from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Big Lots Stock Performance

NYSE:BIG opened at $16.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.36. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big Lots

Big Lots Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Big Lots by 15.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,153,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,093,000 after buying an additional 564,260 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,586,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,553,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Big Lots by 104.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 359,621 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Big Lots by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,395,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,294,000 after purchasing an additional 264,040 shares during the period.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

