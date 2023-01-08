Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) PT Raised to €71.00

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by UBS Group from €68.00 ($72.34) to €71.00 ($75.53) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Publicis Groupe from €61.00 ($64.89) to €70.00 ($74.47) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Publicis Groupe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Societe Generale raised their price target on Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($72.34) to €72.00 ($76.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Publicis Groupe from €66.00 ($70.21) to €70.00 ($74.47) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Publicis Groupe from €60.00 ($63.83) to €62.50 ($66.49) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.78.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Publicis Groupe Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Publicis Groupe stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70. Publicis Groupe has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.