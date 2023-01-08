Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) PT Lowered to €140.00

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from €143.00 ($152.13) to €140.00 ($148.94) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

RDSMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €170.00 ($180.85) to €162.00 ($172.34) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €164.00 ($174.47) to €148.00 ($157.45) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €190.00 ($202.13) to €175.00 ($186.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke DSM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

Koninklijke DSM Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RDSMY opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Koninklijke DSM has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.28.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

