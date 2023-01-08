Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Evans Bancorp Price Performance

EVBN opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.68. The firm has a market cap of $211.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.87. Evans Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Evans Bancorp will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

