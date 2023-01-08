Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Grupo Simec Stock Performance

Shares of SIM opened at $36.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.15.

Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $664.10 million for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 21.86%.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

