Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 2,526 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 121% compared to the typical volume of 1,142 put options.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of LIT stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $57.56 and a 12-month high of $85.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day moving average of $70.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,286.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Stories

