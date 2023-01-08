Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 10,756 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 312% compared to the typical volume of 2,609 put options.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $92.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.72. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $108.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 46.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 116.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

