City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

City Developments Stock Down 1.8 %

CDEVY stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.75. City Developments has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $6.79.

About City Developments

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

