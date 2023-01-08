City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
City Developments Stock Down 1.8 %
CDEVY stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.75. City Developments has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $6.79.
About City Developments
