Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BAYRY. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €76.00 ($80.85) to €70.00 ($74.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Societe Generale cut their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €69.00 ($73.40) to €54.00 ($57.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of BAYRY opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $18.45.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.