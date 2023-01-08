JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Price Target to €58.00

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €53.00 ($56.38) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CLLNY. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cellnex Telecom from €58.00 ($61.70) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised Cellnex Telecom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cellnex Telecom presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Up 2.2 %

CLLNY opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15. Cellnex Telecom has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $27.57.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

