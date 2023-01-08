CLSA Downgrades AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) to Sell

CLSA downgraded shares of AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AACAY. Nomura raised AAC Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AAC Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AAC Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of AAC Technologies stock opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.92. AAC Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.

