Boot Barn Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 3,050 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 306% compared to the average daily volume of 752 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.34 per share, for a total transaction of $130,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 408.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Trading Down 1.6 %

BOOT stock opened at $61.99 on Friday. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $126.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.18 and its 200-day moving average is $64.04.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $351.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

About Boot Barn

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.