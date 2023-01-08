X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:ASHR)

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 79,222 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 181% compared to the average volume of 28,227 call options.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $38.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after buying an additional 141,764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $636,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,640,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 60,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 16,906 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000.

