Traders Purchase Large Volume of Endeavor Group Call Options (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 30,074 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,118% compared to the typical volume of 713 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EDR shares. StockNews.com raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 30.70.

Endeavor Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of EDR stock opened at 21.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 21.40 and its 200 day moving average price is 21.89. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of 17.42 and a 1-year high of 34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported 0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.34 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.24 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Endeavor Group news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 2,452 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 21.84, for a total value of 53,551.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,057 shares in the company, valued at 678,284.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 110,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of 21.71, for a total value of 2,388,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,739 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately 1,101,543.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 610,820 shares of company stock worth $13,470,819. 84.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 2,528.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 21,570 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the first quarter worth about $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,031,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,123,000 after purchasing an additional 70,123 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,512,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,156,000 after purchasing an additional 233,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Stories

