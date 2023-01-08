B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) PT Raised to GBX 460

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 415 ($5.00) to GBX 460 ($5.54) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $493.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMRRY opened at $21.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.82. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $33.57.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

