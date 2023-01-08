Barclays Boosts Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Price Target to €34.50

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from €32.00 ($34.04) to €34.50 ($36.70) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BOUYF. Citigroup began coverage on Bouygues in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bouygues from €43.00 ($45.74) to €42.00 ($44.68) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Bouygues from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Shares of BOUYF opened at $30.69 on Thursday. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

