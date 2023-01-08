Credit Suisse Group Increases Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Price Target to 475.00

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from 455.00 to 475.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 415.00 to 460.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 475.00 to 550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $498.75.

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

