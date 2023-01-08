Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 7,703 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 89% compared to the average daily volume of 4,084 put options.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,399.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 257.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 97.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth $45,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 139.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $29.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.91, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

