Traders Purchase Large Volume of Lithium Americas Call Options (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 29,416 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 347% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,580 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 8.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 99,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 169.5% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 100.0% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 54.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LAC stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 52.06, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.95. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $40.39.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

