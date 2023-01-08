Southern Copper Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SCCO)

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 5,408 call options on the company. This is an increase of 284% compared to the average volume of 1,407 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Copper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 5.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 145.5% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 17,151 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 28.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 17.0% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $67.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.34. Southern Copper has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 25.56%. Research analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 60.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCCO shares. Grupo Santander raised Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

