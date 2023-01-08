Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 4,329 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 9% compared to the average daily volume of 3,954 call options.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Constellation Brands Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.81.

Shares of STZ opened at $214.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $207.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 612.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.06). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

