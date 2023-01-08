Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 58,354 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 37% compared to the average volume of 42,728 put options.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $94.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.96 and a 200 day moving average of $158.42. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.83.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,562.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Recommended Stories

