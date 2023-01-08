Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 4,288 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,014% compared to the typical daily volume of 385 call options.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CTMX opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $166.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 322.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 254.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of research firms recently commented on CTMX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $2.60 to $3.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

